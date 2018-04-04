From the web…

The Northern Light collected comments made by online readers who responded to recent stories. Here’s what they had to say:

Responding to: “Interim police chief outlines department changes, city closer to permanent hire.” The story ran in the March 29 edition.

I realize that the old format took more time. But it also created more of a sense of community and was akin to positive media advertising for the police each week.

Both my husband and I would share many of the police reports on social media, and it gave great opening discussions with neighbors. We learned more about the depth of service and love our police force has for the community.

The short laundry list of crime reports that are now the new police reports is just a laundry list of crimes like every other community and no longer highlights the many reasons why I love Blaine.

I understand why the interim chief made that decision, but it greatly saddens me and I think the bit of extra time it took to create each week paid for itself with regards to the public relations and community engagement that resulted.

Angela Lott

I think it’s unfortunate that Blaine Police Department can ‘no longer afford’ to provide descriptive police reports to The Northern Light.

The interesting and sometimes humorous police reports offered a unique and informative look at police activity. They connected police with the community in a positive way rather than a cold statistical way.

John Yirak

Responding to: “City quells concerns about Lincoln Park disc golf course.” The story ran in the March 29 edition.

As a regular user of Lincoln Park, I am already dismayed at the damage being done to the park in order to install a disk golf course. The course goes against the very nature of the park.

There is already an established disk golf course at Vanderyacht Park in Ferndale. It is rarely used. Adding one to Lincoln Park defies logic.

Kevin Myers

This is great news! I’m a 54-year-old woman, and my 56-year-old boyfriend and I are excited to play 18 holes then have a nice lunch in your city.

We’ll pick up any trash we see while we’re there. Thank you!

Stacey

Responding to: “Band from Japan performs in Blaine.” The story ran in the March 29 edition.

Fun, fantastic, beautiful, inspiring, professional [and a] thoroughly enjoyable performance. We were so impressed and loved every minute of this concert!

Teresa Verde

