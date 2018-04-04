Blaine swept in doubleheader

Story and photos by Oliver Lazenby

Despite a few big innings, the Blaine varsity girls softball team lost to Coupeville in a pair of non-conference home games on April 2.

After losing the first game 12–1, Blaine came out strong in the second, taking a 5–2 lead in the third inning. Coupeville’s bats heated up in the fourth inning and they bashed their way to a 20–6 victory, but the loss was one of the Borderites highest-scoring games of the season.

“I was real proud of the way they bounced back at the beginning of the second game,” Blaine head coach Nancy Williams said. “We could hardly put up a run in the first game and then we rebounded and responded.”

Blaine’s Karin Wildermuth went 2 for 4 offensively and walked twice in the two games, and Sonya Reyes and Abi Pritchett both went 3 for 6.

Pritchett, Shelby Freeman, Annie Wright, and Riley Weinkauf all hit RBIs.

The Borderites are still battling a lack of pitching and catching experience, but that’s improving, Williams said.

Four-year starter Taylor Miller took over as Blaine’s ace pitcher this season. She hadn’t pitched since middle school, but Blaine had no other options. She has pitched every game this season, including both games against Coupeville.

As the season progresses, Miller is throwing harder and walking fewer batters.

“The kid is mentally tough,” Williams said. “She goes out there every night and throws with her heart and soul. She just puts it all into the game.”

Blaine’s catcher Emily Wadden is also learning her position. Williams has seen “huge improvement” from both Wadden and Miller, she said.

The Borderites are 0–9 this season, but they’ll have several good chances to win in the remaining 11 games.

Blaine plays next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, at home against Sehome (6–1).