Ballots are on their way

By Stefanie Donahue

Special election ballots were mailed on April 4 and should be in the hands of registered voters who live in the Blaine school district soon, said Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein in a press release.

The special election takes place on Tuesday, April 24. Voters are being asked to approve a $12 million, six-year capital projects and technology levy that would begin in 2019.

If approved, the levy would cost property owners 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value. However, the school district’s maintenance and operations levy will decrease by 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value next year whether or not the levy passes.

“The ballot will look slightly different from previous ballots,” Adelstein said. The new design is a result of new ballot counting equipment that the county recently purchased. “Voters will now fill in an oval next to their choice on the ballot instead of connecting the arrow.”

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day at an official drop box location; mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than April 24. Mailed ballots require 50-cent postage.

Voters can drop special election ballots off at Custer Elementary School, 7660 Custer School Road, Blaine Library, 610 3rd Street and North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

If you do not receive your ballot by Friday, April 13 or you have questions for the county auditor’s office, contact Adelstein at 360/778-5105, or the chief deputy Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.