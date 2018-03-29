March 20, 11:11 a.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on E Street.
March 20, 3:55 p.m.: Driving without a license on southbound I-5.
March 20, 5:05 p.m.: Alcohol offenses on Peace Portal Drive.
March 20, 10:16 p.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
March 20, 10:40 p.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
March 21, 10:26 a.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
March 21, 12:36 p.m.: Theft in the second degree on C Street.
March 21, 1:55 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on H Street.
March 21, 4:01 p.m.: Shoplifting on H Street.
March 21, 2:30 p.m.: Dog complaint on Marine Drive.
March 21, 3:10 p.m.: Citizen assist on Martin Street.
March 22, 12:00 a.m.: Suicidal subject on Mitchell Street.
March 22, 3:45 a.m.: Transient complaint on D Street.
March 22, 10:30 a.m.: Emergency response on Martin Street.
March 22, 5:45 p.m.: Theft of services on Peace Portal Drive.
March 22, 7:29 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on H Street.
March 22, 8:37 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on Peace Portal Drive.
March 22, 8:47 p.m.: Domestic violence assault on Bayview Court.
March 23, 5:57 a.m.: Driving on a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
March 23, 2:33 p.m.: Unlawful possession of marijuana on H Street.
March 23, 3:36 p.m.: Reportable collision on State Route 543.
March 23, 6:06 p.m.: Assist state patrol on southbound I-5.
March 23, 9:37 p.m.: Driving on a suspended license on 2nd Street.
March 24, 2:23 a.m.: Warrant served on H Street.
March 24, 3:45 p.m.: Civil matter on Peace Portal Drive.
March 24, 3:45 p.m.: Warrant arrest on Peace Portal Drive.
March 26, 8:09 p.m.: Truant on H Street.
March 27, 12:16 p.m.: Assist county sheriff’s on Boblett Road.
Leave a Reply