Prepare for a busy travel weekend at the border

Traffic volume is expected to peak at the border this weekend, said officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Good Friday – a statutory holiday in Canada – is this Friday, March 30.

To expedite entry into the U.S. in the future, travelers should obtain a radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled travel document, such as an enhanced driver’s license/enhanced identification card, a U.S. passport card or a trusted traveler program card (including= NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST/EXPRES), advises CBP.

“To avoid delays, border crossers may want to use the nearby and less traveled Sumas port of entry on state highway 9 (open seven days per week, 24 hours per day) or the Lynden port of entry on state highway 539 (open from 8 a.m. until midnight),” according to the press release.

For individuals with an enhanced driver’s license, enhanced identification card or other RFID-enabled card, ‘Ready Lanes’ are open at the Peace Arch border crossing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday; at the Lynden border crossing from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday; and at the Sumas border crossing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about border travel, visit cbp.gov.