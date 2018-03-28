Lighthouse fixed to property on Peace Portal Drive

Peace Portal Drive was lined with eager onlookers watching a lighthouse being mounted to a new downtown property. The lighthouse reaches 48 feet and was designed by Scott Meaker of Northwest Commercial Construction to emulate the former Blaine lighthouse. The property, called ‘Skye Hill Station,’ will soon be home to a new Starbucks location. Husband and wife team Mike and Skye Hill are behind the ambitious project, which is taking place next to the Chevron station they own, located at 568 Peace Portal Drive.

Photos by Stefanie Donahue and Skye Hill