Approximately 60 students from Asahikawa City, on Japan’s north island of Hokkaido, performed at the Performing Arts Center in Blaine on March 26.

The award-winning high school wind orchestra is touring the United States and Canada. Admission was free, but the school collected donations for the Blaine Food Bank.

Trip organizer Leslee Smith said they raised $425 for the food bank in addition to food donations.

Photos by Joey Winkler