Mouw, Prasad, Deming shine in track opener

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine senior Dalton Mouw ran his way to first place in four events, leading the Borderites at the first home track meet against Mount Baker and Meridian on March 15.

Mouw won the 100 meters in 11.39 seconds, the 200 meters in 23.35 and was part of two first place relay teams – the 4×100 meters with Isaiah Russ, Nicholas Pearson and Max Miller, and the 4×400 with Russ, Miller and Trevor Freeland.

“Obviously we’re excited for Dalton,” said Blaine head coach Fryth Rasar. “He’s already meeting some of his best performance times just in practice. Our hopes for him are high.”

Other Borderite winners include junior Adam Vega tying for first in pole vault at 10 feet and senior Porter Schmidt, whose 42-foot, 11-inch shot put beat the competition by more than 5 feet.

On the girls side, Blaine senior Rani Prasad won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 8 inches and the discus at 105 feet, 1 inch. Prasad went to state in shot put last year and she’s already setting personal records at discus this year.

Blaine senior Josie Deming won the javelin at 106 feet, 9 inches and cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to tie for first in high jump.

Senior Ayanna Holguin won the 400 meters in 1 minute, 10.2 seconds, sophomore Cassidy Condos cleared 8 feet, 6 inches to win pole vault and freshman Myrthe Scheepens won long jump at 13 feet, 11 inches. Holguin, Scheepens, Milanna Fredericks and Brynn Hallberg won the 4×400 relay in 57.98 seconds.

In team scores, both Blaine teams beat Mount Baker and lost to Meridian.

Rasar called Thursday’s performance a promising start for the track team, which is led by senior captains Mouw, Holguin, and Sadie Rasar. The team also has three returning state competitors in Mouw, Prasad and Deming.

“They know the effort that’s required day in and day out, whether sick or sore, and are committed to once again competing at the state level,” Rasar said. “Their desire to take others with them is admirable.”

Rasar took over as head coach for Carey Bacon, who retired last year. Rasar has coached the team as an assistant since 1992.

Blaine track and field athletes will compete next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at the Bedlington Invitational at Lynden High School. Their next home meet starts at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28.