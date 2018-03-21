Elliott leads Blaine to victory in pitching duel against Sehome

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine pitcher Mikael Elliott led Blaine by just two hits for a 3–1 win over Sehome on March 19 at Pipeline Fields.

Sehome freshman pitcher Jacob Kaepernick kept pace with Elliott through four scoreless innings, but Blaine rallied in the fifth, scoring three runs on RBI singles by Kai Nagle, Nick Gunderson and Chase Abshere.

“Kaepernick is going to be a tough guy in this league for four years,” said Blaine head coach Tanner Olson. “He’s just a complete pitcher and you just don’t see that as a freshman.”

The win, Elliott’s second of the season, gives Blaine a 2–2 record. Elliott is a senior and a transfer from R.A. Long High School in Longview, a school that went deep into the playoffs last year from a tough conference.

Being new to the Northwest Conference might give Elliott a mental advantage. At R.A. Long, he pitched to batters who are now at Division 1 colleges.

“Not a lot of the teams know me and know what I can do.” Elliott said. “They’re just hearing that a new kid came to this school and now he’s pitching.”

The Borderites beat Granite Falls 7–1 in Elliott’s first game, and with a second win he’s emerging as a key to the Borderites season.

“He’s got such good stuff. As long as he throws strikes we can beat anyone in this league,” Olson said. “It’s just a matter of getting him comfortable with his teammates and trusting that defense behind him. You can see he’s starting to get a little more comfortable with the team already.”

Blaine first baseman Cruz Rodriguez also stood out against Sehome, hitting three singles in three at-bats.

The Borderites were looking for some momentum against Sehome after losing two in a row to Meridian and Lynden Christian, Olson said.

“We just wanted to see how the team would rebound,” he said. “It’s nice to see us going in the right direction.”

Blaine will try to carry that momentum into its next game, the conference opener against Squalicum (1–3) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at Pipeline Fields.