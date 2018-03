The Wings Over Water NW Birding Festival took place in Blaine and Birch Bay last weekend. The 16th annual event featured various activities for people interested in learning more about the multitude of migratory birds that pass through the Pacific Flyway. Pictured: birders snapping photos during a walk at Birch Bay State Park on March 18.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer, Wayne Diaz, Karen Topham and Donna Read.