Community raises funds for Blaine family that lost home in fire

By Oliver Lazenby

A crowdfunding campaign is raising money for a Blaine family that lost their home in a fire on March 14. The fire tore through the family’s mobile home at 2950 Canada View Drive in Blaine, leaving almost nothing behind. The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m., according to North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.

The family was gone when the fire started and no one was injured.

To help the family recover, Jared Surowiecki started a crowdfunding page for his brother, girlfriend and kids who were victim to the fire damage. More than $7,000 has been raised as of Friday, March 16.

Jason Surowiecki lived at the house with his girlfriend Hope Woolf and their four young kids. Woolf and the kids were picking Jason Surowiecki up from a friends’ house when the blaze began. They returned to find thick smoke at the front and back doors.

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue division chief Henry Hollander said he arrived five minutes after getting the call but the house couldn’t be saved.

“The older trailers burn really quick; there’s nothing to them,” he said. “I don’t think they’re ever going to find what caused it because of the extent of damage.”

The family lost nearly everything other than the clothes they had on, Jason Surowiecki’s brother Jared said.

“That has been really heartwarming,” Jared Surowiecki said. “This just shows that there is a lot of good in the world. It’s lessened the blow a ton. The kids have been laughing and having a good time, like nothing ever happened.”

Donations for the family can be brought to Smuggler’s Inn, where the family is staying courtesy of owner Bob Boule.

For more information, see the Surowiecki Family House Fire Facebook page or visit bit.ly/2tQRxay.