Wings Over Water NW Birding Festival set for March 16-18

Learn about the many migratory birds that pass over Blaine and Birch Bay at the 16th annual Wings Over Water NW Birding Festival held Friday through Sunday, March 16 to 18.

The event begins in Delta, B.C. on Friday with a field trip to the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary; for just $42 a person, visitors will have the chance to view a variety of rare birds, such as Sandhill Cranes. Later that day, the public is invited to the Wings Over Water opening and featured artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Vault Wine Bar, 277 G Street.

A birding expo opens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Blaine Middle School, 975 H Street. It’s free to the public and will feature live presentations, wildlife exhibitions, arts and crafts vendors and activities for kids. Guests can also participate in a photography workshop.

That evening, Dr. Robert DeCandido will speak about his research of migratory birds at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H Street.

Expert photographers and local birders Chuck Kinzer and Wayne Diaz will lead a walk to take photos around Birch Bay State Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. At 2 p.m., Ken Salzman will lead another photography workshop at the state park.

To learn more, visit wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.