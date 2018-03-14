County to treat roadside with herbicide

Approximately 250 miles of roadside are due for treatment under a new county Road Shoulder Herbicide Program. Herbicide is toxic to plants and is used to rid of unwanted vegetation.

In a press release, the Whatcom County Public Works Department said lawns and yards must have at least a 12-inch-wide strip treated to aid drainage and minimize pavement damage.

Property owners who don’t want their right-of-way treated can maintain it on their own if they sign an agreement with the county. The form can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 901 West Smith Road. Once the agreement is signed, owners will receive a sign for their yard, indicating they’ll maintain the right-of-way on their own.

To learn more about the Road Shoulder Herbicide Program, visit bit.ly/2DonDKu.