Community Food Co-Op makes donating to Let’s Move! Blaine easy

This month, local shoppers can donate to Let’s Move! Blaine at the Community Food Co-op.

A health-centric nonprofit geared toward local students, Let’s Move! Blaine, was chosen out of more than 60 applicants to participate in the SEED Program.

Each month honors one local organization; during that time, its eligible to receive 2 percent of the total sales during a designated ‘Community Shopping Day’ and all register donations given during that month.

“This is such a great program in that the Co-op usually ends up donating between $1,500 and $2,000 to the participating organization,” said Let’s Move! Blaine board member, Kelle Rankin-Sunter. “At no cost to the organization or the community – just go shopping like you

normally would.”

Let’s Move! Blaine’s ‘Community Shopping Day’ takes place Saturday, March 17 at the co-op.

“We encourage all Whatcom County residents to shop on March 17,” Rankin-Sunter said. “Two major goals for the money received on our ‘Community Shopping Day’ will be to install water bottle filling stations throughout the Blaine school campus and supporting the Grow For It! program.”

Aside from Let’s Move! Blaine, the following organizations were also nominated for the SEED Program: Whatcom Human Rights Task Force, Growing Alliances, Communities in Schools of Whatcom County, ReUse Works, Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth (BAAY), Brigid Collins Family Support Center, Whatcom Food Network, Whatcom Peace and Justice Center, Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center, Community to Community and the Humanitas Ministry of the Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship. Applications for 2019 open in July 2018.

To learn more, visit letsmoveblaine.net.