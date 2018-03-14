Allegiant Air to offer new nonstop flights to Denver

Starting May 18, Allegiant Air will offer nonstop service from Bellingham to Denver, Colorado.

The Port of Bellingham made the announcement on March 7 and stated that the new route will operate twice per week from Bellingham International Airport to Denver International Airport.

“Nonstop flights to Denver is something our community and region has wanted for some time, and we are thrilled that Allegiant will be offering this new service,” said port executive director Rob Fix. “We believe this will be a successful route that will benefit travelers in both cities.”

One-way fares will start at $59, according to the port. For more information, visit allegiant.com.

“Allegiant is excited to offer Bellingham-area travelers their only nonstop option to visit the ‘Mile High City,’” said senior vice president of commercial at Allegiant Air, Lukas Johnson. “The Bellingham community has been very supportive of us over the years, and we’re pleased to be able to provide them with ultra-low-cost, convenient service to Denver.”