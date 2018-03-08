Blaine Planning Commission approves final phase of shoreline development project

By Stefanie Donahue

An additional 18 luxury waterfront condominiums will surface along Semiahmoo Bay’s shoreline after the Blaine Planning Commission approved a crucial permit last month.

The project, called “The Marin Watermark,” is located next to Semiahmoo Resort at 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway and contains 54 luxury condominiums that are located within three buildings on a 3.7-acre site. The city approved building permits for all three buildings in 2006; two are complete with some of the luxury units currently listed for sale on the market.

“The Marin condos in Semiahmoo are the finest luxury waterfront condominiums available near the Peach Arch border,” reads the listing from Whatcom Windermere Real Estate. “The units range in size from 1,200 to 2,300 square feet with monthly dues ranging between $350 to $375. Finishing touches include western red cedar, natural stone, fir cased windows, radiant heated floors, wolf ovens, sub-zero refrigerators and other high quality features of similar caliber.”

The permit approved by the Blaine Planning Commission last month provides developer, Chris Franiek of Marin Watermark LLC, two years to begin construction on the final building and five years to complete the project. He’s eligible to receive one, one-year permit extension.

Franiek represents an ownership group that isn’t the original applicant.

“The Marin Watermark project is a large complicated project. It is reasonable that such a development takes time to complete,” a city staff report stated. “Considering the city has approved two shoreline permits already for the same project and the city’s Shoreline Management Master Program has not changed since 1996, it is reasonable to assume the project complies with the city’s shoreline and zoning regulations.”

