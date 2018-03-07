The Haynie Opry to host an evening of tributes

A lineup of musicians are scheduled to play at the Haynie Opry, 3344 Haynie Road, starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, including Matt Audette and the Circle of Friends Band. The trio will perform traditional country music tunes including tributes to Mel Tillis, Fats Domino and Don Williams. Special guest Marcia Kester, pictured, will also perform a tribute to Patsy Cline. Tickets are required for those age 12 and above and cost $10 at the door. The public can also attend a matinee performance by Matt Audette and the Circle of Friends Band at 3 p.m. that day; tickets cost $5 at the door. To learn more, call 360/366-3321. Photo courtesy of Karl Wagoner.