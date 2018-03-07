Blaine man wins $100,000 in local Powerball drawing

By Stefanie Donahue

This year, Valentine’s Day took on a whole new flair for one Blaine resident – instead of celebrating the occasion with flowers and chocolate, he purchased a Powerball ticket at a gas station and won $100,000.

The winner, an anonymous man from Blaine, purchased the ticket at Hill’s Chevron, located on Peace Portal Drive, said a representative with Washington’s Lottery. The man told Washington Lottery officials that he knew something good was going to happen on the morning of the Powerball drawing.

“I got a text from my sister that made me believe it was going to be a good day, so I decided to purchase a few Powerball tickets,” the man was quoted as saying in a press release. “I’ve been consciously trying to be more positive, and I truly believe that personal change was directly connected to this win.”

Moving forward, the man plans to use the money to start a business and take a few trips down to the Oregon coast to visit family. In Washington, retailers make a 5 percent commission on the sale of scratch and draw game tickets.

Proceeds from the Washington Lottery benefit the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to college students throughout the state.

Learn more at walottery.com.