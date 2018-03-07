Blaine Downtown Alliance wants to bolster business, spur growth

In an attempt to bring Blaine’s economy back to life, community members formed the Blaine Downtown Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and an official affiliate of Washington state’s Main Street Program.

The Main Street Program provides guidance to cities that are looking to revitalize their downtowns.

“This program has been proven in over 1,200 cities and towns across 40 states across the country and we are thrilled about the possibilities for Blaine,” said Blaine Downtown Alliance president Alicia Rule. “It really will take our whole community working together to make this successful and fun.”

Ten people, representing small business, the school district and the city make up the board of directors, Rule said. Currently, the board is forming committees to help organize volunteers.

“Our goal is to be a sustainable, long-term planning nonprofit that is community led,” Rule said. “We believe our local community itself knows best what we need and what will bring long lasting success.”

Moving forward, the group plans to attend various neighborhood meetings to get the word out.

To get involved, email Rule at aliciarule@gmail.com or search “Blaine Downtown Alliance” on Facebook.