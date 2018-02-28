Washington lawmakers introduce new gun legislation late in session

By Taylor McAvoy WNPA Olympia News Bureau

With less than two weeks left in the session, state lawmakers introduced a new bill in response to the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Introduced on February 23, SB 6620, and its companion in the House, HB 3004, would create a mechanism for students to report dangerous behavior and would require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to allocate grants to school districts to implement emergency response systems.

The bill also raises the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21. The new bill would require that purchasers undergo a federal and state background checks as well.

“You cannot really address this issue in full unless you do some reasonable things around these particular firearms that are being used over and over in mass killings,” said the senate bill’s prime sponsor and vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee David Frockt (D-Seattle).

Although the bill was scheduled for a hearing with less than 24 hours’ notice the Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing room was packed with people on both sides of the issue on February 27 and lawmakers voted to suspend the five-day public notice requirement.

According to Frockt, the new gun bill would allocate $700,000 in the operating budget to schools for implementation of response and reporting programs. The bill also raises the licensing fee for dealers from $125 to $150 per year.

Because the fee increase and the funding for the program would affect the budget, the bill can be moved through committee without the deadlines facing bills that have no impact on the budget.

“I think we’re in a real desperate situation and the public wants action and not just talk,” Frockt said.

Washington state is no stranger to gun violence. In July, 2016, a 19-year-old purchased an assault rifle legally from Cabelas and killed three people at a house party in Mukilteo.

Paul Kramer testified in support of the bill at its hearing on February 27. He spoke about his son, Will, who was seriously injured in the Mukilteo shooting.

“Were this proposed bill in effect as law two years ago, the Mukilteo shooting wouldn’t have happened as it did,” he said.

“There was nothing marginal about those lives,” said Adam Cornell, a prosecuting attorney in Snohomish County. “And there was nothing marginal about the lives of those who died in Parkland and all the other mass shootings that have happened in this country, and will continue to happen if we don’t do something about it.”

Washington state school shootings in recent years include one at Marysville Pilchuck High School in 2014 when a student killed four others and himself, and another at Freeman High School in 2017 when a student killed one classmate and wounded three others.

Johna Munsen, 18, a senior at Ingraham High School in Seattle and president of her school’s Junior State of America chapter, a political activism club, testified in support of the bill.

Now that conversations around school shootings are coming up more and more in national dialogue, people are starting to take notice of student voices, she said. Her school and others around the nation are planning a school walk out on Wednesday, March 14 to protest gun violence.

“The whole point of this movement is just common sense and preventing tragedy,” she said. “It’s not trying to take away the Second Amendment.”

The bill would infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners, said Keely Hopkins, state liaison for the National Rifle Association. Hopkins added that most shootings are committed with handguns.

“The folks most likely to be affected by this are the least likely to commit crimes,” said Brett Bass of the Bellevue Gun Club and firearms instructor.

Gun regulations should be considered a separate issue from school safety measures, senator Tim Sheldon (D-Potlatch) said.

“Banning long guns from the possession of 18-year-olds is not going to solve this problem,” he said. “Better security is.”

Sheldon, one of the few rural Democrats in the state, said lawmakers are not considering the state’s constituency in the urban/rural divide. He added that while the bill only affects 18-20-year-olds, it chips away at Second Amendment rights.

But the issues of school safety, education programs and gun restrictions are appropriately coupled, said Jeoff Potter, CEO and Policy Director for the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

“Components of this bill, whether it’s the school safety pieces, or the firearm pieces taken together as one single bill; they are the consensus for the position on firearms and safety in the country,” he said.

The bill has until Thursday, March 8 to become law. The prime sponsor, Frockt, is optimistic that it has the support it needs to pass despite that there are no Republican sponsors listed on the bill.