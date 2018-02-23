Blaine schools closed Friday after email threat

All Blaine schools are cancelled Friday, February 23, after the district received an email threat that also surfaced at other schools around the state and country.

A note on the school district’s website says the district received the threat late Thursday and immediately contacted the police department.

“What we are learning is that there are multiple threats of a similar, if not identical, context surfacing in other areas of the state, as well as nationally, in the last 24 hours,” The district’s website said. “Law enforcement staff are in the process of reaching out to other jurisdictions in an attempt to further consider common threads.”

Bremerton High School – which also has the acronym “BHS,”language reportedly in the threat – also cancelled classes Friday.

Bremerton School District updated their site at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning stating that, “The post was discovered online and threatened to shoot students at school…In collaboration with Bremerton Police Department, the statement was investigated and determined that the threat was directed at another “BHS” located in a different state.”

The Blaine School District said it will post updates on its website at blaine.wednet.edu. Anyone who hears or sees a potential threat is encouraged to tell an adult or call 911.