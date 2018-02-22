WSDOT starts improvement project at I-5 in Blaine

By Stefanie Donahue

Between now and June, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will upgrade highway barriers in 12 locations along six different highways, including Interstate-5, State Route 539 and State Route 21.

On February 21, crews started the project between Peace Portal Drive and D Street in Blaine.

Contractors from Petersen Brothers were hired to change the current three-rope cable barriers to a four-rope system, according to WSDOT. The cable barrier improvements, in addition to new posts, fittings and hardware, will decrease the chances of a vehicle going over or under the barrier.

“While work will take place in the medians, there will be the need for some lane closures,” read the WSDOT statement. Crews started work in Blaine at 7 p.m. on February 21 and are expected to complete the project by March 1.

During this time, left lanes of I-5 will close in both directions to make room for a safe work zone, said WSDOT.

“Please be sure to be safe and focused around work zones, for your safety as well as the workers,” said WSDOT. “While the cable barriers are designed to keep you safe, we would prefer that you never have to use them.” To learn more, visit wsdot.wa.gov/northwest/construction/.