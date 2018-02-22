In search of the Holy Grail?

Garth Baldwin, a Blaine resident and owner of Drayton Archaeology, recently partnered with the History Channel to investigate a 4,000-mile route going from Paris to Jerusalem by the Knights Templar, a Catholic order active between 1129 and 1312. Baldwin and host Mikey Kay document their trek on a four-part series titled, “Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail.” To watch the series online, visit bit.ly/2nrn6lV. Pictured: Baldwin, third from left, with his cast and crew.

Photo courtesy of Garth Baldwin