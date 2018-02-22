Blaine Primary School to host registration day

By Stefanie Donahue

Parents of soon-to-be kindergartens can come out for Blaine Primary School’s registration day event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15.

Staff will help parents register their children for kindergarten at Blaine Primary School, located at 820 Boblett Street. Children must turn age five on or before August 31, 2018 to be eligible for the 2018-19 school year. Parents must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate and updated immunization records to register.

“We look forward to meeting our new fall kindergarten families,” said Blaine Primary School secretary and registrar Dawn Corcorran in an email. “If you have any questions or concerns about kindergarten registration, you may call the Blaine Primary School office at 360/332-1300.”

Learn more about Blaine Primary School by visiting blaine.wednet.edu/bps/Welcome.