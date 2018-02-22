Blaine painter debuts recent work

Blaine resident Georgia Donovan is the new featured artist at Avellino Coffee House, located at 1329 Railroad Avenue in Bellingham. Ten of her most recent paintings are on display, including “Not Her First Rodeo,” an acrylic on canvas, pictured. “Coffee shops are the perfect venue for my paintings which usually tell a story and often have a whimsical twist. People lingering over a cup of coffee have time to enjoy and connect with the art,” she said. Her work is also featured at The Starfish Café at Semiahmoo Marina, the Whatcom Art Market and online at fineartamerica.com.

Photo courtesy of Georgia Donovan