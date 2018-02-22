The Blaine Chamber of Commerce raised approximately $14,000 at Bite of Blaine.

The 18th annual event took place on February 19 at the Semiahmoo Resort ballroom and featured food from local restaurants and food purveyors as well as live and silent auctions.

This year, Paso del Norte took home the ‘Best of the Bite – People’s Choice’ award and Black Forest Steak House won ‘Best of the Bite – Judges’ Choice.’ The Blaine Senior Center won ‘Business of the Year.’

Bite of Blaine is the chamber’s largest fundraiser for Blaine’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks for the annual event usually cost around $20,000, while other costs such as advertising, music and supplies are an additional $15,000.

Photos by Oliver Hamlin