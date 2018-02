Whatcom County Sheriff’s reports: February 3-11

February 3, 11:36 a.m.: Private impound on Birch Bay Square Street.

February 3, 11:58 a.m.: Theft cold call on Skeena Way.

February 3, 12:20 p.m.: Parking problem on Sunset Drive.

February 3, 1:04 p.m.: Security check cold call on Castlerock Drive.

February 4, 4:46 a.m.: Juvenile problem on Sole Drive.

February 4, 6:52 a.m.: Suicidal subject on Petticote Lane.

February 4, 7:34 a.m.: Suicidal subject on Harborview Road.

February 4, 12:37 p.m.: Neighborhood dispute cold call on Loft Lane.

February 4, 1:00 p.m.: Security check on Anderson Road.

February 5, 1:36 p.m.: Security check on Koehn Road.

February 4, 1:48 p.m.: Panic alarm on Yellow Fin Court.

February 4, 2:10 p.m.: Physical domestic on Birch Bay Drive.

February 4, 3:52 p.m.: Theft cold call on H Street.

February 4, 4:30 p.m.: Trespass on Valley View Road.

February 4, 9:25 p.m.: Domestic verbal on Forsberg Road.

February 4, 11:51 p.m.: Physical domestic cold call on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

February 5, 10:21 a.m.: Senile subject on Cowichan Road.

February 5, 3:45 p.m.: Mental cold call on Sunset Drive.

February 5, 11:43 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Harborview Road.

February 6, 4:44 a.m.: Physical domestic cold call on Helweg Lane.

February 6, 7:36 a.m.: Welfare check on Sunrise Road.

February 6, 8:55 a.m.: Trespass on Camas Drive.

February 6, 9:48 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle cold call on Valley View Road.

February 6, 10:40 a.m.: Burglary cold call on Blaine Road.

February 6, 10:49 a.m.: Burglary cold call on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

February 6, 12:53 p.m.: Welfare check on Arnie Road.

February 6, 1:39 p.m.: Citizen assist on Loomis Trail Road.

February 6, 2:56 p.m.: Warrant served on Camas Drive.

February 6, 3:07 p.m.: Private impound on Camas Drive.

February 6, 3:33 p.m.: Warrant served on Pacific Highway.

February 6, 3:34 p.m.: Warrant served on Camas Drive.

February 6, 4:04 p.m.: Trespass on Beachcomber Drive.

February 6, 4:19 p.m.: Civil problem cold call on Lincoln Road.

February 6, 4:44 p.m.: Welfare check on Delta Line Road.

February 6, 6:11 p.m.: Traffic signal/sin in on Birch Bay Drive.

February 6, 6:42 p.m.: Extra patrol on Birch Bay Drive.

February 6, 7:42 p.m.: 911 hang up on Delta Line Road.

February 6, 7:46 p.m.: 911 hang up on Delta Line Road.

February 7, 12:04 p.m.: Assault with a weapon on Odell Road.

February 7, 1:45 p.m.: Burglary cold call on Hazel Lane.

February 7, 5:39 p.m.: Welfare check on Moonglow Place.

February 7, 6:11 p.m.: Civil problem cold call on Helweg Lane.

February 7, 9:25 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle cold call on Alderson Road.

February 7, 10:38 p.m.: Physical domestic on Richmond

Park Road.

February 7, 10:40 p.m.: Physical domestic on Richmond Park Road.

February 8, 11:34 a.m.: Trespass on Beachcomber Drive.

February 8, 3:42 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Drayton Harbor Road.

February 8, 4:40 p.m.: Trespass on Beachcomber Drive.

February 8, 4:51 p.m.: 911 hang up on Bay Road.

February 8, 9:15 p.m.: Traffic stop on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

February 8, 9:38 p.m.: Domestic violence order on Birch Bay Square Street.

February 9, 8:58 a.m.: Traffic stop on Harborview Road.

February 9, 10:24 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Sweet Road.

February 9, 12:01 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Bell Road.

February 9, 12:06 p.m.: Property found on Harborview Road.

February 9, 2:15 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle cold call on Harbor Drive.

February 9, 8:01 p.m.: Warrant served on Pacific Highway.

February 9, 8:11 p.m.: Civil problem cold call on Helweg Lane.

February 9, 8:59 p.m.: Suicidal subject on Highland Drive.

February 9, 9:12 p.m.: Suicidal subject on Highland Drive.

February 10, 1:54 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle on Seashell Way.

February 10, 5:53 a.m.: Motor vehicle, non-injury on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

February 10, 8:58 a.m.: Theft cold call on Valley View Road.

February 10, 12:34 p.m.: Welfare check on Alder Street.

February 10, 12:42 p.m.: Civil problem cold call on Helweg Lane.

February 10, 12:51 p.m.: Domestic physical cold call on Nemo Court.

February 10, 5:53 p.m.: Verbal domestic on Helweg Lane.

February 10, 8:47 p.m.: Hot rod on Grandview Road.

February 11, 2:07 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Harborview Road.

February 11, 3:22 a.m.: Liquor law violation on Drayton Harbor Road.

February 11, 3:21 p.m.: Neighborhood dispute on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

February 11, 8:19 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle cold call on Valley View Road.

February 11, 9:17 p.m.: Suicidal subject on Petticote Lane.