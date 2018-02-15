VFW Post 9474 honors Blaine students, teachers

Custer-based VFW Post 9474 announced the winners of its essay contest on January 30. The contest is open to students in grades 3-12. The post gave awards to elementary, middle school and high school teachers as well. From l.: award winners Christine Thompson, Dan Rucker, Janelle Melendez, Simon D’Aruenzo, Arenjot Sanghera, Samuel Bralotte, Mehrveer Sanghera, Michael Erickson, Willem Nichols, Lily Burke, David Lange, Lillia Bennett, Dee Schultz, Gloria Bourgo and Jerry Busig, Jr. Photo by Judy Leu.