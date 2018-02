The 50th Birch Bay International Marathon and Half Marathon took place at Birch Bay State Park on February 11. Olympia resident Curtis Gessner, 28, took first place in the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 57 minutes and 31 seconds. Lynden resident Cory Jenkins, 30, finished first in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes and 40 seconds. See photos on page 7.

Photos by Wayne Diaz and Chuck Kinzer.