Hungry crowd expected at Bite of Blaine

If you’re planning to attend the 18th Annual Bite of Blaine, be sure to grab tickets right away.

Sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 19 in the Semiahmoo Resort ballroom. It features food from local eateries as well as live and silent auctions to benefit Blaine’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July.

The following food purveyors are participating: Big Al’s Diner, Birch Bay Café, Black Forest Steak House, Blaine Senior Center, CJ’s Beach House, Cost Cutter, Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, Edaleen Dairy, Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt, Lizzie’s Café, Paso del Norte, Pizza Factory, The Railway Café, Semiahmoo Resort, Semiahmoo Marina Cafe, Subway and The Vault Wine Bar.

To attend, guests must purchase tickets in advance. They cost $30 per person and can be purchased at Pacific Building Center, 2677 Bell Road, or the Blaine Visitor Information Center, 728 Peace Portal.

For those who wish to stay the night, Semiahmoo Resort is offering 15 percent off its best available hotel rate Sunday through Monday, February 18 to 20. To reserve a room, use the promotional code BITE2018 and visit semiahmoo.com or call 360/318-2000. To learn more about Bite of Blaine, visit blainechamber.com or call 360/332-4544.