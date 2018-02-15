Clara “Louise” Burns

September 5, 1926 – January 28, 2018

Louise Burns passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018. She was born on September 5, 1926 to Jesse L. Seamers and Clara E. Seimears (Lyon) in Blaine, WA. Louise grew up in Blaine and then moved around the country some until she settled in Seattle. She was a proud member of the Boeing Machinist Union and a trustee of the local Boeing retirement union. Louise loved to travel and took many cruises throughout the world.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Cove P. Burns and her eldest son Terrence L Gabbert. She is survived by her three children, Daniel J. Gabbert, his wife Lisa Gabbert, Lauren M. Burns and Denise L. Burns, and by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Louise was a kind, generous and loving person, and she will be missed, remembered and lovingly thought of by all. A celebration of life will be held on March 3, at 12 p.m. at Bonnie-Watson Washington Memorial, 16445 International Blvd Seatac, WA 98188, with refreshments to follow.