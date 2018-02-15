Button, Schmidt, Magallon win in last meet before state

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine wrestlers Aidan Button, Porter Schmidt and Saul Magallon grappled their way to titles at the 2A Region 2 wrestling tournament at North Mason High School last weekend. They led Blaine to a third place team score at the tournament and will travel to the Mat Classic state tournament this Friday.

Button beat North Kitsap High School’s Zach Streun 9–3 in the 158-pound finals. Schmidt dominated his 195-pound weight class, pinning every opponent he faced. Magallon, last year’s state champion at 220 pounds, scored on a takedown in the last 15 seconds of the finals match to beat Sedro-Woolley’s Michael Haynes.

Chase DuBois (160 pounds), Jacob Westfall (182) and Caleb Bullard (138) also secured spots to state with second place finishes at regionals. All three will wrestle at state for the first time.

Blaine’s Ethan Deming (145), Tristan Alanis (285) and Alex Hall (126) came up just short of qualifying for state. All three finished in fifth place; the top four advance to the Mat Classic.

Blaine scored 146 team points at the regional tournament. Burlington-Edison High School won the team title with 185.5 points and Olympic High School finished second with 150.5 points.

Borderites head coach Colt Warren said he’s hoping for a top-four team finish at state. Blaine placed eighth as a team last year.

“I think the six guys we have going to state are six really strong guys,” Warren said. “Those six guys have been team leaders all year and all of them are capable of placing pretty high.”

Blaine’s Josy Delgadillo (115) will make her state debut on the girls’ side at the Mat Classic. Delgadillo beat Arlington’s Tailer Cochran 15–1 taking third place at the girls’ regional tournament last weekend in Sedro-Woolley.

Girls wrestle alongside the boys at the Mat Classic.

The Mat Classic starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 16 and continues at 9:45 a.m. on the next day at the Tacoma Dome.