Blaine Police Department reports: February 1-8

February 1, 4:38 a.m.: Domestic violence assault fourth degree and simple assault on Mitchell Avenue.

February 1, 8:43 a.m.: Welfare check on Mitchell Avenue.

February 1, 9:24 a.m.: Theft from a building on G Street.

February 1, 2:07 p.m.: Welfare check on Vista Terrace Avenue.

February 1, 2:50 p.m.: Court orders and civil standby on Bayview Court.

February 1, 2:52 p.m.: Hit and run, unattended on Terrace Avenue.

February 1, 3:50 p.m.: Collision on Peace Portal Drive.

February 1, 3:54 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on C Street.

February 1, 5:27 p.m.: Agency assist on East Street.

February 1, 5:29 p.m.: Agency assist on H Street.

February 1, 9:22 p.m.: Noise violation on Leighton Street.

February 1, 10:18 p.m.: Warrant arrest on D Street.

February 2, 12:09 a.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on Mitchell Avenue.

February 2, 12:48 a.m.: Motor vehicle theft on 8th Street.

February 2, 10:32 a.m.: Domestic violence assault and simple assault on A Street.

February 2, 8:00 a.m.: Motor vehicle theft on 9th Street.

February 2, 11:47 a.m.: Juvenile problem on H Street.

February 2, 7:10 p.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.

February 2, 7:35 p.m.: Driving without a license on I5 northbound exit 274.

February 2, 8:20 p.m.: Informational report on H Street.

February 3, 1:49 p.m.: Missing person near Peace Arch border.

February 3, 3:45 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on F Street.

February 3, 5:19 p.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.

February 3, 5:45 p.m.: Welfare check on Wood Duck Way.

February 3, 8:21 p.m.: Welfare check on Martin Street.

February 4, 12:00 a.m.: Assault fourth degree on Peace Portal Drive.

February 4, 12:28 a.m.: Malicious mischief third degree on Peace Portal Drive.

February 4, 8:37 p.m.: Informational report on 2nd Street.

February 4, 9:59 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on Peace Portal Drive.

February 5, 10:10 p.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.

February 5, 12:30 p.m.: Motor vehicle theft on H Street.

February 5, 12:37 p.m.: Theft from a building on H Street.

February 5, 5:47 p.m.: Threats on H Street.

February 6, 12:15 a.m.: Warrants served on Oakes Avenue.

February 6, 9:50 a.m.: Welfare check on 15th street.

February 6, 10:00 a.m.: Agency assist on 8466 Camas Drive.

February 6, 2:02 p.m.: Garbage and refuse violation on Martin Street.

February 6, 2:40 p.m.: Theft from a building on Martin Street.

February 6, 3:28 p.m.: Garbage and refuse violation on Boundary Court.

February 6, 8:05 p.m.: DUI and alcohol offense on Yew Street.

February 7, 5:25 a.m.: Driving without a license on H Street.

February 7, 8:15 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered locally on C Street.

February 7, 9:11 a.m.: Informational report on Clark Street.

February 7, 10:01 p.m.: Security check on Bell Road.

February 8, 8:18 a.m.: Driving without a license on Boblett Street.

February 8, 8:29 a.m.: Driving without a license on Boblett Street.