$1000 offered for information on Pacific Building Center thefts

By Oliver Lazenby

For the past year, Kimberly Akre’s business has suffered from waves of theft.

Ski-masked intruders sneak onto Pacific Building Center property, at 2677 Bell Road in Blaine, a couple times in a week. They cut holes in the fence or break locks and make off with rental equipment or anything else than can be pawned, she said.

Then, the thefts stop for weeks or months at a time.

Akre estimates that theft has cost her $20,000 in the past year. That’s mostly from stolen rental equipment, but also merchandise, gas and property damage, she said.

Most recently, thieves carried off a garden tiller at 4 a.m. on February 11 and two pressure washers at about the same time two nights later, Akre said.

“It’s been going on for nine to 12 months I’d say and we finally got sick of it,” said Akre, who owns the business with her sister.

Akre posted video from the most recent incidents on Facebook and offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests. Akre knows at least two people are involved because she has video of several incidents that shows two people stealing equipment.

“We have all this on camera,” Akers said. “The police have all of this and they’ve been fabulous; they’re patrolling in the area hourly now.”

Akre’s Facebook post has been shared more than 100 times and she’s heard countless ideas and tips since making the problem public, she said.

“I think it’s opened people’s’ eyes to how much theft actually occurs when you own a business,” she said.

Video from Kimberly’s Facebook page: