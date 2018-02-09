Five arrested following hours-long standoff at vacant home in Semiahmoo

Suspects face charges including criminal trespass and resisting arrest

By Stefanie Donahue

An unsuspecting real estate agent had a bit of a surprise on Monday after he stopped by a home he intended to list and sell in Semiahmoo, only to find it filled with people.

The property at 8466 Camas Drive was the model home for the Horizon at Semiahmoo development project, which failed during the recession that began in 2007. The model home was purchased in 2008 and soon after went into foreclosure; it’s is now owned by US Bank.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the real estate agent checked the home on February 5 and discovered a number of people inside the premises. After contacting the bank, he was told by representative that no one had been granted access and that “anyone present be arrested.” The following morning, he contacted the WSCO.

WSCO deputies arrived to the scene around 10 a.m. that day and immediately saw a woman inside the home who ran upon seeing police. Deputies made repeated calls on a PA system to advise the unwanted house guests that they were under arrest and to leave the house, but were met with silence. Subsequently, reinforcements from Blaine Police Department and Border Patrol as well as the SWAT team arrived. Over the next three hours, five occupants came outside at different times and were arrested. They include:

– Jesse Swendt, 41, Bellingham, on criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges. He is also wanted by US Marshals Service on a warrant for dangerous drugs.

– Daisy Hordeyczuk, 25, Bellingham, on first degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges in addition to a Bellingham warrant for third degree theft charges.

– Brandon Bilyeu, 32, Blaine, on first degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges.

– Kimberly Swendt, 26, Bellingham, on first degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges in addition to a Bellingham warrant for third degree malicious mischief and domestic violence charges.

– Derrick Brown, 26, Bellingham, on first degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges in addition to a Bellingham warrant for first degree criminal trespass charges.

At press time, all five suspects were still in custody at Whatcom County Jail.

A gate will soon be installed on the property to improve security, said Judy Bracken-Commissaris of Keller Williams Western Realty who represents the owner of Horizon at Semiahmoo. She also said the sales office, located on the property, has been secured.