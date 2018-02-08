Arts and Jazz was a hit, organizers say

The Blaine Fine Arts Association (BFAA) hosted its biggest fundraising event of the year, Arts and Jazz, on February 3 and it was a big hit, organizers say.

Guests viewed student music performances and donated money to the live and silent auctions.

This year, 12th grader Emma Welter received the ‘Artist of Note’ distinction for her outstanding achievement in art.At press time, BFFA representative Dorita Gray said organizers had yet to determine how much money was raised at the event this year.

Last year, BFAA raised more than $9,000, provided $3,000 in scholarships and contributed $3,500 to art, band, choir and drama departments.

Photos by Shawn Robins