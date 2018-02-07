Bite of Blaine returns on February 19

By Stefanie Donahue

If you’re planning on attending this year’s Bite of Blaine, make sure you come with an empty stomach because there will be plenty of good food to try. The 18th annual event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 19 in the ballroom at Semiahmoo Resort.

Sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, the event features an array of food samples from local restaurants and food purveyors as well as live and silent auctions – it is the chamber’s largest annual fundraiser to pay for Blaine’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

At 6 p.m., guests can purchase drinks from a no-host bar and bid on silent auction items. Thirty minutes later, guests can taste food prepared by 17 area restaurants including: Big Al’s Diner, Birch Bay Café, Black Forest Steak House, Blaine Senior Center, CJ’s Beach House, Cost Cutter, Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, Edaleen Dairy, Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt, Lizzie’s Café, Paso del Norte, Pizza Factory, The Railway Café, Semiahmoo Resort, Semiahmoo Marina Cafe, Subway and The Vault Wine Bar.

Blaine chamber treasurer Kim Shea said they’ve already received more than 40 items for the live and silent auctions and are awaiting more from local businesses and other private donors. A dozen bottles of Atwood Ales beer, five $100 gas gift cards from Blaine’s Hills Chevron and a four-hour wine tour from Smuggler’s Inn are among the items up for bid. Shea said, Friday, February 9 is the final day to donate an auction item for inclusion in the event program.

Last year, the Bite of Blaine raised over $9,000 for the Fourth of July celebration, she said. Fireworks for the annual event usually cost around $20,000, while other costs such as advertising, music and supplies are an additional $15,000. Bite of Blaine is the only fundraiser for the annual Fourth of July celebration and the rest is made up from local donors and Blaine Tourism Advisory Committee funds, she said.

Bite of Blaine sells out each year; tickets cost $30 per person and can only be purchased in advance at Pacific Building Center, 2677 Bell Road, or the Blaine Visitor Information Center, 728 Peace Portal.

Semiahmoo Resort is offering 15 percent off the best available hotel rate Sunday through Monday, February 18 to 20, for those who choose to stay the night. To reserve a room, use the promotional code ‘BITE2018’ and visit semiahmoo.com or call 360/318-2000. To learn more about Bite of Blaine, visit blainechamber.com or call 360/332-4544.