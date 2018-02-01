The early bird sees the super blue blood moon

An ultra-rare super blue blood moon graced the Hawaiian Islands, Alaska and western parts of North America on January 31. Dubbed a “lunar trifecta” by NASA, the phenomenon occurred after a super blue moon entered Earth’s shadow to create a total lunar eclipse; For a short time it took on a reddish-hue to become a blood moon. For viewers in Whatcom County, the totality phase ended at about 6:05 a.m. Pictured above: a view of the super blue blood moon at 5:05 a.m. from Point Roberts. Photo by Pat Grubb.