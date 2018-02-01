New conductors take over The Railway Cafe

By Stefanie Donahue

New owners have taken the helm of one of Blaine’s most unique storefronts – The Railway Cafe.

Located at 795 Peace Portal Drive, the eclectic coffee stop operates out of an old train caboose and has, for years, offered residents and tourists alike a place to dine and unwind. In December, husband and wife team Krys and Katy Bennet purchased the business and fully re-opened on

January 19.

Krys and Katy live in the area – Krys works at Bellwether Real Estate and Katy works full-time managing the cafe with one other employee. Prior to re-opening, the duo cleaned up the deck and added lights and a heater so people could eat outside. Eventually, they hope to add a play space for children.

“We want to spend time in Blaine,” Katy said. “It’s a mish-mash of every different kind of person.” Krys added, “I love that it’s one of the last places that feels like a small family community.”

The Bennets have created a new menu for the cafe and now serve pastries, crepes, salads, sandwiches, falafel and soups, in addition to coffee. They said they can accommodate dietary restrictions and are open to menu suggestions. Eventually, they hope to get a liquor license.

When asked about their goals for the business, Krys said he wants to provide the public with good food and a friendly atmosphere. Katy’s goal is to be welcoming, reliable and consistently good for customers, she said.

Daily specials will be posted each day to “The Railroad Cafe” Facebook page. The Railway Cafe is open 8 a.m.–3 p.m. seven days a week. Call 360/332-2448 for more information.