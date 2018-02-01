January 17, 11:28 a.m.: A Ferndale resident contacted Blaine police to report that his vehicle was the victim of a hit and run several weeks prior. The vehicle's owner believes that the incident occurred while visiting a Blaine restaurant. The estimated damage to the vehicle's hood and grill is $800.00. There is no offending vehicle information.
January 17, 5:00 p.m.: A person reported that a vehicle had lost part of its vehicle load at the D Street roundabout. The officer provided traffic control while to property owner removed the spilled load from the roadway. The vehicle was escorted back to the Blaine Marina where the unroadworthy trailer will be repaired.
January 17, 5:35 p.m.: A resident contacted the police to report that his unlocked vehicle had been prowled overnight. The owner discovered several missing items valued at approximately $110.00. An investigation is continuing in the vehicle prowl.
January 18, 7:33 a.m.: Blaine officers assisted the Washington State Patrol with a single car collision on southbound Interstate 5 near the southbound 275 on ramp. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle who complained of head and neck pain. Aid was requested. Blaine officers stood by until a trooper arrived on scene to conduct an investigation.
January 18, 5:00 p.m.: US Customs and Border Protection - Peace Arch Crossing requested an officer for individual in possession of a Schedule II narcotic. Officers arrested a Brightwood, OR resident for Possession of a Controlled Substance and issued him a mandatory summons into Blaine Municipal Court. The individual was released back to the custody of US Customs agents for further federal processing.
January 19, 8:42 a.m.: The Blaine Police Department assisted the Snoqualmie Police Department in trying to serve a protection order to a respondent who is believed to reside in Blaine city limits. An officer attempted service at the address and determined the person no longer resident. The whereabouts of the respondent is not known and a forwarding address could not be determined. The Snoqualmie Police Department was advised of this information.
January 19, 3:25 p.m.: An employee at the Blaine Dollar Store reported two individuals had stolen items from the business. Officers contacted the man and woman and determined they had stolen goods in their possession. The stolen items were recovered and the individuals were arrested and issued criminal citations. An active warrant was also served on the man and he was booked into jail.
January 20, 4:17 a.m.: A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver in the area of the Semiahmoo Marina. The officer contacted witnesses on scene and learned that the driver had collided with a large log causing damage to one of the vehicle's wheels and tires. The resident was cited for the reckless operation of a motor vehicle and released.
January 20, 11:21 a.m.: A resident called the police after witnessing individuals discharging firearms from a small boat inside of Drayton Harbor. The resident felt that the individuals were encroaching on the safe distance threshold permitted by law. Officers contacted the hunters and found that that they were in possession of valid hunting licenses. The incident is being reviewed to determine if any city ordinances have been violated.
January 20, 6:32 p.m.: A resident reported that her sister was currently locked in a bathroom at her place of employment. The woman's ex-boyfriend had reportedly parked in the business’s parking lot and she was afraid because he had previously assaulted her and had caused damage to items in her home. The man had left the business prior to officer arrival. The incident is under investigation.
January 21, 2:02 p.m.: A Garfield Avenue resident reported a juvenile male had attempted to steal mail from a mailbox. A homeowner scared the juvenile away before calling the police. Officers checked the neighborhood, but they were unable to locate the young man for questioning.
January 21, 9:26 p.m.: The petitioner of a no contact order called police to report that her ex-boyfriend had violated the order by leaving a voice message on her phone. The officer collected evidence determined that there is a valid court order prohibiting the respondent from having any contact with the petitioner. The case has been referred to the Whatcom County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges.
January 22, 3:59 p.m.: Peace Arch called police to investigate an individual in possession of a legend drug without a valid prescription. A Burnaby, BC resident was arrested and cited into Blaine Municipal Court for the offense.
January 22, 10:22 p.m.: A homeowner notified police that someone had stolen items from her home while she was away. The resident told the officer she was able to recover most of the stolen property and she provided suspect information. Follow up is being conducted.
January 23, 6:45 a.m.: A resident reported that her vehicle had been prowled overnight. A wallet, Bluetooth speaker and other items had been stolen. An investigation continues to identify a suspect.
January 23, 10:35 a.m.: A 4th Street resident notified police that her vehicle had been prowled the night before. A checkbook was the only item reported missing. The owner has contacted her financial institution.
