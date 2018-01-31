H Street Little Caesars closes temporarily

January 31, 2018
Little Caesars, the pizza shop located at 1733 H Street in Blaine, has closed for business with hopes of opening up elsewhere.

On January 15, owners Ray Caldwell and Bob Nevitt posted a letter to the door of the business telling customers that the business was closing the location due to unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a lease contract.

Caldwell and Nevitt wrote that they were in the process of finding a new location in the Blaine or Birch Bay area to open shop.

Caldwell and Nevitt own nine other Little Caesars locations in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

