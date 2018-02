Birch Bay residents Dolores, 78, and Tom Thomson, 86, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on February 1. The two met in Spokane and moved to Birch Bay about eight years ago. They have four children, two grandchildren and one great-grand child. The secret to 60 happy years, Dolores said, “…is a lot of give and take.” Photo by Stefanie Donahue.