Harvest restrictions lifted on 129 acres of Birch Bay

After years of work to improve water quality in Terrell Creek, the Washington State Department of Health has lifted harvesting restrictions on 129 acres of shellfish beds in Birch Bay. The creek is Birch Bay’s largest tributary and has, for years, been plagued with high counts of fecal coliform bacteria due to its proximity to rural, farm, industrial and urban areas. Water quality protection and improved stormwater management have been the top priorities for volunteers.

Photo courtesy of the Whatcom County Public Works Department.