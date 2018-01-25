Arts and Jazz event returns on February 3

By Stefanie Donahue

Arts and Jazz is just around the corner and event organizers from the Blaine Fine Arts Association (BFAA) are promising an evening chock-full of activities for the whole family.

Now in its 21st year, Arts and Jazz will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the Blaine Middle School cafeteria. The event costs $5 and will feature live and silent auctions with items donated from local businesses and private donors as well as student music performances.

This year, BFFA is awarding 12th grader Emma Welter with the ‘Artist of Note’ distinction.

Welter is a participant in the Blaine High School life skills program and featured her piece titled, “Watercolor of a Student,” in the 2017 Superintendent’s High School Art Show, hosted by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Art Education Association.

During last year’s Evening of the Arts, an annual event hosted by the Blaine school district, Welter received an award from the BFAA for her work titled, “A Boy;” in 2016, she received the teacher’s choice award for, “Life is Sweet/Sour” at the same event.

“She’s really an amazing girl. We’re really excited that we selected her artwork,” said Dorita Gray, speaking on behalf of BFAA. “She is somebody who exemplifies the quality of work that’s being done at Blaine High School. She is the essence of why we’re doing this.”

In addition to the ‘Artist of Note’ award, BFAA will also recognize individuals who make Blaine a more artful place with the ‘Friend of the Arts’ award. Winners will be announced at the event.

Arts and Jazz is the biggest fundraising event of the year for BFFA, which provides scholarships for students who are interested in studying art in the Blaine school district. Last year, BFAA raised more than $9,000, provided $3,000 in scholarships and contributed $3,500 to art, band, choir and drama departments. Guests will have several opportunities to donate this year.

The event features live and silent auctions. Gray said several items have been donated already, including a handcrafted barnyard hutch, certificates for vacation stays in Deming, Mt. Baker, Long Beach, Washington, a ukulele with a stand and book from Bellingham Wind Works as well as food, artwork and more.

Blaine’s high school choir and jazz bands will perform at the event and artwork produced by high school art and drama students will be on display.

To donate an item to the live or silent auction, contact Christy Imperio at 360/210-4100, Danielle Dickinson at 360/389-7818 or Gray at 360/380-1634. To learn more about Arts and Jazz, call or email Gray with the subject line “A&J/Dorita” to bgray@blainesd.org.