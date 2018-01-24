Pamela Baily

November 8, 1957 – January 21, 2018

Pamela passed way at age 60 last Sunday after a brave 6-year fight with cancer. She was born to Arthur and Nadine MacArthur In Los Angeles, CA.

She met her husband of 37 years, David Baily Jr, while in Hawaii in 1980, and they were married in June of 1981. They were a military family and raised their family while living in Hawaii, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, among other places over the years. She and her husband raised 2 children, David III and Mary, who both now reside in Blaine.

Pamela loved to love everyone she met. She spent her time sailing with her husband on ‘True Love’, knitting with her best friends, and creating new foods for all to enjoy. Pam loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends, and celebrated every occasion – especially the large Victorian Christmas holidays. Pam’s love for life was bigger than life itself, and she spread her love for life with everyone she met.

Pam was the vice president of the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and a board member on the Vancouver Board of Trade.

She is survived by their 2 children, David Baily III, (Haley Orme) and Mary Miranda (Joseph), and grandchildren David IV, Jadyn Baily, Anastasia, and Gabrielle, Alejandra and JoeJoe Miranda. Sister to Sandy Manning (Jim Manning), Angus MacArthur (Melissa MacArthur), Andrew MacArthur (Jodie MacArthur) and all her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Pamela is planned for Friday, January 26, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.