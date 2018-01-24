June 4, 1942 – January 10, 2018

Gregory (Greg) Boyd Wiedenman passed away after losing his battle with cancer on January 10, 2018 in Issaquah, WA. His family was close by.

Greg was born on June 4, 1942 in Iroquois, SD to Boyd and Elaine Wiedenman. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1964 and began his career as an electrical engineer. He married the love of his life, Judith McChesney on June 19, 1966. Greg was employed by Unisys for over 35 years where he developed many patents and mentored many young engineers as they began their careers. He was the perfect mentor as he loved to help others and watch them grow.

Greg was very athletic. He played basketball, softball and later in life he became an avid golfer. He also coached his daughters’ softball teams when they were young. Greg always put his family first. He was a beloved father and grandpa.

Greg was survived by his two daughters, Teri (Michael) and Kati of Seattle, WA, his son Tom (Mary) of Philadelphia, PA, his wife Judith of 52 years and his 6 grandchildren, Carli, Bryce, Haley, Taylor, Nora and Siena. Greg has 7 brothers and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Elaine and his younger brother Rodney.

He was extremely loved by all that knew him, for his soft heart, amazing sense of humor, humble attitude and the way he took care of everyone.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to the Cancer Society of America.