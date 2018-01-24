August 17, 1948 – January 16, 2018

Carl Berg Jr. passed away at the age of 69.

Please come help us celebrate the life our beloved Carl at Grace Lutheran church in Blaine, WA on Friday, February 2 at 3 p.m.

Loving husband of Sandi Berg, father to Kaare Berg and Sinikka Berg Marten. Father- in-law to Josh Marten, and grandfather to Torunn, Odin, and Maren Marten.

In and out of fashion several times over the last few decades, he went out in his Levi 501 jeans and white T-shirt. Carl always did it his way, may he rest in peace until we see our beloved again.