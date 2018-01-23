Tsunami watch for Washington, BC coastline cancelled

By Kara Spencer

A tsunami warning threatening coastal British Columbia and Washington waters was cancelled after an earthquake hit parts of Alaska earlier this morning.

The earthquake struck south of Kodiak, Alaska at 1:31 a.m. on January 23. A tsunami watch was in place for the San Juan islands and all coastal areas of British Columbia, but did not pose a threat to coastal areas of Whatcom County, according to a report from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Emergency Division.

Updates from the Tsunami Warning Center can be found at wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov.