January 12, 11:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a request for mutual aid from WCSO at the US Customs Pacific Hwy Port of Entry, because they had no units available to respond. US Customs was questioning a person who was in possession of suspected illegal drugs and burglar tools. A 29-year-old man from Battle Ground, WA was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance and for being in possession of burglar tools. An officer also confiscated numerous pieces of suspected stolen jewelry.
January 13, 3:12 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Semiahmoo Parkway for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and found a boat with a loud alarm sounding. A bystander advised officers the boat has been unoccupied for some time. Officers were unable to determine the owners of the boat for contact. Officers contacted the Harbor Master's office who will be in contact with the owners to silence the alarm.
January 13, 8:20 a.m.: A person called to report hearing gunshots in the area of the Semiahmoo Museum. Officer checked the area and did not hear any more gunfire, but saw a boat well off shore outside of city limits whose occupants may have been duck hunting.
January 13, 1:47 p.m.: A person reported two propane tanks stolen off of his trailer in storage between January 11 and January 13. The person did not want to complete a report, as the tanks were outdated and need to be replaced anyway. He wanted the police to know the storage yard fence had been cut and access possibly gained to other person(s) belongings.
January 14, 12:53 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Boblett Street for a reported shoplifter. USBP agents located and detained the suspect two blocks away and police responded. The bottle of wine the man was observed concealing in his coat without paying for was recovered, and he was identified by witnesses from the store as the thief. The man was arrested, issued a citation with a mandatory court appearance date and released.
January 14, 9:45 a.m.: Officers on patrol observed an apparently abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of A Street. The new owner of the vehicle was found to have already been previously warned in 2017. A tow was requested to remove the vehicle, and Blaine Towing responded and impounded the vehicle.
January 14, 10:26 a.m.: Officers on patrol observed a broken window at a closed business. The damage did not allow access to the interior of the building. The building is currently unoccupied, and attempts are being made to contact the responsible party.
January 15, 9:00 p.m.: A citizen called to report a suspicious package they observed on the mile post 276 off ramp. The citizen requested officers check the suspicious package. Officers determined the package was in fact a temporary vomit disposal bag someone had kindly discarded while exiting the freeway.
January 16, 9:25 a.m.: A woman reported she believed a package had been stolen from her mail box. She also believes other unknown mail may also have been taken. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area.
January 16, 1:55 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Boblett for a transient sleeping behind a business. The officer arrived and advised the man he needed to move, because the business did not want him on their property. The man was cooperative and moved along as requested.
January 16, 1:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Fir Avenue to contact a transient sleeping near a business. The man was verbally trespassed from the property. The man stated he understood he could not return to the business, and he moved along as he was asked.
January 16, 3:34 p.m.: A man called police to report he had received a text message, which he perceived to be a threat. It is unknown who the message was from. An officer determined the content of the message did not meet the threshold for criminal harassment. It was recommended the man block the number and contact police if anything else concerning occurred.
January 16, 6:23 p.m.: A man requested police come and dust his house for fingerprints, because he suspected neighborhood youth had broken into his home and stolen his marijuana. The man had delayed contacting police after discovering the missing plant: his first action was to contact the youths' parents and ask them to pay for it. When that attempt at extortion failed, the man then decided he wanted to pursue charges of burglary. However, after discussing the matter with an officer, who explained his concerns about the time delay, the facts of the case, and evidentiary issues, the man changed his mind about criminal charges.
