February 2 is the final day to donate an auction item to Arts and Jazz event

Organizers of Arts and Jazz, Blaine Fine Arts Association’s (BFAA) largest fundraiser of the year, will accept auction item donations up until Friday, February 2.

Now entering its 21st year, Arts and Jazz will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the Blaine Middle School cafeteria. The event costs $5 and will feature live and silent auctions with items donated from local businesses and private donors.

BFAA takes the lead in providing scholarships for students who are interested in studying art at the Blaine school district. All money raised at Arts and Jazz is used for scholarships and experiences beyond the classroom. Last year, BFAA raised more than $9,000, provided $3,000 in scholarships and contributed $3,500 to art, band, choir and drama departments.

To donate an auction item, contact Christy Imperio at 360/210-4100, Danielle Dickinson at 360/389-7818 or Dorita Gray at 360/380-1634. To have an auction item included in the catalogue, email bgray@blainesd.org with the subject “A&J/Dorita” by Monday, January 22.